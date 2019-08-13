34 Arrested in Chipata over Riotous Behaviour

Thirty-four people have been arrested in Chipata following a riot, sparked by a suspected murder case in Mchini Compound.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says out of the 34 suspects, 30 are yet to be charged with riotous behaviour and will appear in court soon.

Sakala said that the other four suspects who were found with dangerous weapons such as machetes, knives and iron bars are allegedly involved in the murder case of a Magazine resident.

He said the four suspects have serious injuries and that medical report forms have been issued for them to be attended to, at the hospital.

Sakala said investigations are currently progressing well.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner said one person of Mgubudu area of Chipangali district is battling for his life at Chipata Central Hospital after being beaten by suspected robbers.

Sakala said alert members of the public quickly mobilized themselves and gave chase to the robbers who were using a Toyota Corolla which they abandoned in the process.

He said one suspect was arrested by members of the public.

(Credit: Breeze FM)