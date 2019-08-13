Kitwe Council Disburses K120, 000 to Twatasha Ward

The Kitwe City Council has released K120, 000 to Twatasha Ward from the Ward Fund.

The Local Authority had set a requirement that resources will only be released to the wards that will provide minutes of meetings with the Communities on projects to be undertaken.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe had directed all Councillors in the District to go back to their communities and engage their electorates over the utilisation of the funds.

And Twatasha Ward Councillor Michael Mbulo has since confirmed receipt of the ward’s allocation of the funds.

Mbulo said the Council has also put in place a system on the disbursement of the funds to ensure transparency and accountability.

He said as a civic leader, he has no say on the funds but will only facilitate the payment of all those to be paid for undertaking various works.

Mbulo said among the beneficiaries are young people engaged to undertake various works such as grass cutting, unblocking of drainages, among others.

The Kitwe City Council in June this year secured K3,360,000 Ward Fund for 28 wards in the city, with each ward earmarked to receive K120, 000 this year.

The allocation is initially supposed to be a monthly disbursement of K10, 000 but the Council has in the past struggled to meet its obligation.