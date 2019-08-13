Lufwanyama Hospital’s Mother’s Shelter Project Gets CDF Funding

Lufwanyama Constituency has allocated K299, 902 towards the construction of a mother’s shelter at the district hospital from the K1.6 million Constituency Development Fund allocations for 2018.

District Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka has disclosed that the Council has awarded 2018 CDF approved projects to successful contractors for commencement of the projects.

Chiyuka said a total of K180, 000 has been allocated towards the rehabilitation of the 63-kilometre Bulaya-Lwangwa feeder road while K371, 348 has been allocated for the construction of Chimoto Rural Health Centre.

He said a total of K340, 641 and K346, 923 has been allocated for the construction of Milopa Secondary School Laboratory and one by two classroom block at Fungulwe Secondary School respectively.

Chiyuka further disclosed that the council has also started the construction of Bulaya Bridge at the cost of K231, 000 from the Local Government Equalisation Fund capital project.

The Lufwanyama Constituency received its Constituency Development Allocation last year and had engaged the public to identify projects to be worked on.