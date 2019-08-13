Pastor Sineyenga’s Defilement Case Adjourned

A Kitwe Pastor has denied having defiled a 14 year old girl that was suspected to be his own daughter during his arrest by police last year.

Alick Sinyenga, of house number 930 Buchi Township is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a minor on 25th July, 2018 contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for defence before Senior Resident Magistrate Oswald Chibalo, Sinyenga told the Court that the girl in question was not his daughter but a homeless girl he took in his home.

He explained that the said girl was a prostitute he found with others occupying his uncompleted structure at his plot in Buchi but gave conditions that those wishing to remain in the structure should join his Church and change their lifestyle.

Sinyenga stated that the others had left and only the 14 year old girl remained who he later insisted on living with him so that he could lead her to Christ.

He said the wife was against the idea of bringing in the girl due to her lifestyle but he insisted.

He told the Court that on 21st July, 2018 he was invited as guest of honour at a three-day prayer meeting where he went with his wife and five children including the 14 year old girl.

Sinyenga stated that on the last day of the prayer and fasting on 24th July, 2019 his wife remained home for the prayer meetings which began at 20:00 hours and ended at 22:30 but the 14 year old insisted on following him for the prayer meetings.

He added that on their way back when they reached Buchi Hotel the alleged crime scene, he noticed the car was heating up and later stopped to put water in the radiator.

Sinyenga explained that after noticing he had no water, he parked the car for a few minutes to cool off as he lay down on the passenger’s seat.

He said it was then that he saw a lot of people surrounding his car and later moved to the driving seat to reverse but ended up hitting into a pole.

Sinyenga stated that some police officers had already arrived and slapped him several times and was shocked to be charged with defilement when he thought his charge was wrong parking.

Senior Resident Magistrate Chibalo has since adjourned the matter for continued defence.