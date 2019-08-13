Rioters Arrested

About 30 people have been arrested in Kitwe after a riot erupted in Chamboli Township when word went round that Police had rescued a woman believed to be in her 70s suspected to be a witch.

The irate rioters burnt tyres and stoned motor vehicles, demanding that the woman suspected to be a witch be released from police custody.

Anti-riot police deployed on the scene had a tough time dispersing the rioters who continued to destroy both public and private property.

The woman was rushed to Wusakile Mine Hospital after she suffered serious injuries from beatings by the irate rioters who attempted to burn her alive.

Police in the process apprehended some of the rioters who have since been detained in police custody.

Copperbelt Commissioner Charity Katanga was unreachable as her mobile phone went unanswered.