About 30 people have been arrested in Kitwe after a riot erupted in Chamboli Township when word went round that Police had rescued a woman believed to be in her 70s suspected to be a witch.
The irate rioters burnt tyres and stoned motor vehicles, demanding that the woman suspected to be a witch be released from police custody.
Anti-riot police deployed on the scene had a tough time dispersing the rioters who continued to destroy both public and private property.
The woman was rushed to Wusakile Mine Hospital after she suffered serious injuries from beatings by the irate rioters who attempted to burn her alive.
Police in the process apprehended some of the rioters who have since been detained in police custody.
Copperbelt Commissioner Charity Katanga was unreachable as her mobile phone went unanswered.
One Response to “Rioters Arrested”
Jms
Unfortunate if you are harassed due to anything be careful you did or you associate with now who is to blame yourself idiot in Zambia thats why you dislike big well respected prophets due to hold on your witches and swindles mind you listen to who ever but pick what you think can help you in strengthening your faith are you keep that woman until death because you can’t investigate you have never investigated a good thing don’t kill but everyone Will pay for your dids no matter how you think by regarding Jesus to come and judge Judges are their to do so thats when conformation occurs if judges did judge well good ones will be recommended according to God’s favour