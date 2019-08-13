State Witness Testifies In Kambwili’s Forgery Case

A state witness has revealed that opposition NDC party Leader Chishimba Kambwili was associated with Mwamona Technical Services Limited Company as he was part of signatories of the company.

The Witness, a Mr Mumbula, was testifying in the case in which Kambwili is charged with three counts namely forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

Mumbula has testified that during his investigations, he proceeded to Atlas Mara Luanshya Branch where he had conducted a search through a warrant and discovered that Mwamona had opened an account whose signatory was Kambwili.

And upon his request for a mandate file, the bank indicated that it was in possession of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which he later obtained from the commission.

And when asked about the reason for collecting the mandate file, Mumbula said he wanted to know if Kambwili was associated with Mwamona Technical Services and if he was one of the signatories of this company.

“We wrote a request through the Director General and they responded that they were in possession of the file and at the time of receiving the file, they gave us the hand over certificate. The officer who handed over the certificate signed for it,” the witness said.

And when the witness was reminded by the state prosecutor whether he recalled having mentioned that he had also written to the Ministry of Sport at the time when the suspect was holding the ministerial position, he confirmed having written a letter to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary and that it contained specimen signatures of Kambwili.

But one of Kambwili’s lawyers, Keith Mweemba, said there was a possibility of forgery as the request for obtaining signatures was not done in that manner.

He said specimen signatures were supposed to be collected from the accused and not in the manner it was done as the date on the letter did not tally with the date when it was received).

“Your honor, this witness says he wrote a letter, but I think I have problem with the letter. Possibilities of forgery can’t be eliminated. The request for obtaining signatures is not done in this manner, therefore, we object. Specimen signatures were supposed to have been gotten from the accused and not in the manner this was done. The dates on the letter do not tally…the court can have a look at this letter,” Mweemba said.

In response, the state argued that random samples can be gotten in any way but could not comment on the issue of dates.

And when asked by Mweemba whether the letter was altered, the witness responded in the affirmative.

Mumbula later said after gathering all the documents, he subjected them to the handwriting expert who confirmed that the signatures were of Kambwili.

He said it was at that point that he went ahead and charged Kambwili with forgery,uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

The matter has been adjourned to September 11, 2019 for continuation of trial.