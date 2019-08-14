Over 2,000 Kitwe Women Swindled

Over 2,000 women in Kitwe’s Mindolo Township have been swindled by a woman identified as Linda Mutoba.

The suspect is alleged to have been running an organisation called Lubuto Women’s Club purporting to be under the office of the Vice President.

Over 2,000 women who registered with the organization with a minimum subscription fee of K40have complained of being swindled.

The women have alleged that the named lady had promised all members empowerment programmes which they say are not coming forth.

The group of women on Tuesday morning stormed the Boma offices seeking attention from Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

“We registered with this woman but she is nowhere to be seen and people made payments to her so we want our money refunded…she mentioned that the club was under the office of the Vice President and we all thought it was true until now,” one of the affected women said.

Mpundu had a tough time addressing the gathering.

He said law enforcement agencies have been informed to follow up the matter.

Mpundu said the matter will be concluded soon.