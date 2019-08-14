30 SA Investors Pledge to Invest in Zambia

A delegation of 30 South African investors visiting Zambia on a trade mission have pledged to invest in rail, road, steal, manufacturing and mining on the Copperbelt.

During a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe at his office in Ndola, Department of Trade and Industry delegation leader Jonas Mpho said they were in the country to partner with Zambia and to strengthen the relationship that exists between the two countries.

And South African Electrotechnical Export Council (NPC) Chief Executive Officer Chiboni Evans said the delegation had $150 billion to invest in Africa and noted the need to increase local content on the African market to reduce European dependence on exports and imports.

Evans said Zambia is well positioned as the growth center of Africa, which allowed it to supply goods to its neighbors.

And Mwakalombe said the province was open to investments from the private sector as it contributed 70 per cent to the country’s economy.

He told the delegation that the government of Zambia and the Copperbelt Provincial office would give the South African investors total support in their quest to invest in the country.