Kambwili Lied about Cost of Bangweulu Hospital, says Govt

The Ministry of Health says the cost for the construction of the Bangweulu Regional Hospital in Lupososhi district in Northern Province is K154.1 million and not $154 million as claimed by NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo has stated that the equivalent of the K154.1 million is $11.8 million.

“The Ministry of Health further wishes to state that the statement made by His

Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Republic of Zambia during the laying of the foundation stone was clear as it indicated K154, 174 340.72 and not the exaggerated figure in dollars. The President’s speech circulated to the media that covered the event can attest to this fact,” Dr Kabalo stated.

“The construction of the Hospital is a welcome development to the people of

Bangweulu and surrounding areas who previously trekked long distances in search of medical services. Bangweulu Regional Hospital will be an 800 bed capacity ultra-modern medical facility which once completed, will provide specialist referral services to the northern region of Zambia.”

He stated that the Bangweulu hospital will be a center of medical excellence and not an ordinary medical facility.

“In addition, Bangweulu Hospital will be a center of medical excellence in the region housing consultants in various medical disciplines. The Hospital will also provide training of various health personnel including specialisation under the auspices of the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University to enhance human capital development in the health sector,” stated Dr Kabalo.

“The contract to construct the hospital was awarded in December 2017 and all relevant procurement procedures were followed before arriving at the contractor from more than 10 bidders that responded to the open tender by the Ministry.”