Know The Fact: The “Who is Who” Battle on Social Media

Founded on March 1, 2012, Zambia Reports, a popular news platform in Zambia, has established itself to be one of the most trusted news leaders. This is an award-winning platform that received recognition from MISA as the country’s Social Media Leader in Zambia, an official recognition the rest of the social media pages have not managed to get to date.

The past few days have seen articles being written about who is who in terms of social media influence in Zambia. Some of the analyses done have made claims that Zambia Reports seems to have some ‘inactive’ followers who have made the Facebook page become less engaging compared to other platforms on social media. But is this true? Of course not!

Zambia Reports is not only the leading online news page but also the largest page in Zambia with over 1,088,371 out of the total 2,253,000 Facebook users in Zambia, according to Napoleoncat. It has stuck to its objectives, leading to its growth to now boast of being the country’s largest page and the first to hit a million fan base.

While others crack their heads to attract attention for their news stories on their pages through non-professional posts, this is a totally different story for Zambia Reports. Why? Our news platform sticks to researched opinions, analyses and hard news as a media house. For example, Zambia Reports recently wrote ‘Exposes’ about the poor corporate governance at the Lusaka Stock Exchange, which none of the other platforms took time to do since such stories involve a lot of time and patience. Additionally, we have had stinging opinions on topics such as the ongoing Konkola Copper Mines liquidation process. Apart from this, Zambia Reports also invests time in electoral analyses after each general election held to mention but a few.

This news platform has developed itself over the years to become the largest news platform on social media, currently standing at about 1,088,371 followers, while Mwebantu has around 1,074,927. Social Bakers, a known rating site, has ranked the top 10 social media pages in Zambia, which are:

Zambia Reports (1, 088,371) Mwebantu (1, 074,927) Zambian Watchdog (704,513) Edgar Chagwa Lungu (672,652) Smart Eagles (598,862) Harry Kalaba (513,424) Hakainde Hichilema (490,134) MTN Zambia (449,167) Airtel Zambia (430,382) Football Association of Zambia (418,293)

Although Zambia Reports may be seen to be attracting less “likes” or “comments” on its stories, the truth that lies in what people do not see is that the actual traffic on its website is much higher. A comparison of website traffic between the two biggest pages – Zambia Reports and Mwebantu – shows that the former is at 89.98K while Mwebantu is at 62.31K. It also shows that the average visit duration per user is 02:04 whereas with Mwebantu, it is 01:40. This means readers spend almost twice as much time on Zambia Reports website than Mwebantu – talk of detailed and accurate reporting.

Further analysis of traffic sources reveals an almost similar trend with a lead on traffic from search engines at 68.26%, mails at 3.16% and referral being twice as much compared to Mwebantu (See graphs attached).

With these facts, can one still confidently say Zambia Reports has fake followers? Get your facts right!

