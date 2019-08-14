Legana counter-sues Kopakopa, her Boyfriend

Legana Investment Limited has counter-sued Eric Ng’andu and his girlfriend Luyando Kopakopa claiming damages for defamation of character after they claimed that the Hungarian sausages produced by the company contained a condom and human flesh.

Legana has stated that its counter-suit arises from the duo’s libellous publication of false allegations against the company.

The company is also claiming exemplary and special damages, saying after the video that Kopakopa made and caused to be circulated last week, the business has suffered special damages due to a heavy reduction in the sales of its products countrywide.

In a statement of claim filed in the principal registry by their lawyers GM Legal Practioners, Legana stated that it was engaged in the production and sale of various meat products in most parts of the country.

It stated that it supplies some of its meat products to Pick N Pay Supermarket Limited for sale in its outlets.

Kopakopa had earlier sued Legana claiming damages for allegedly making the sausage with a condom.