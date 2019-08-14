Lungu Expected in Tanzania for SADC Summit

President Edgar Lungu is expected to attend the 39th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit in Dare salaam in Tanzania from 16th to 18th August 2019.

The President is also expected to visit India on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019 at the invitation of that country’s Head of State.

During the SADC summit, the President is expected to present a report to mark the handover of the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Head of State will lay wreaths mausoleum Indian political icon Mahati ma Ghandi.