Ndola Man Acquitted on Charges of Forcing 8-Year Old to Suck his Manhood

The Ndola Magistrates’ Court has acquitted a 22-year-old man who allegedly forced an eight-year-old girl to suck his manhood after telling her that it will produce the Milkit beverage.

In this case, 22-year-old Samuel Mpengula of Kabushi was charged with unnatural offences.

It is alleged that on May 19, 2019, Mpengula had unlawful carnal knowledge of a child against the order of nature.

The victim’s mother testified during trial before Ndola resident Magistrate Monica Mutinta that she got a phone call from one of her daughters that her youngest child was found sucking Mpengula’s manhood.

She said Mpengula, however, denied having committed the offence after he was questioned upon her return home.

She told court that this was the second time Mpengula was making her daughter to suck his manhood as he was earlier caught in the same act.

“I decided to report him to police because this was happening for the second time. The first time when he fed my daughter his private parts, I forgave him and we sat as family,” she narrated before court.

The victim’s mother also narrated that she did not check her daughter’s mouth as time passed after the incident happened.

According to her, when the daughter was asked about the incident, she explained that Mpengula had placed his manhood in her mouth.

A 15-year-old neighbour who allegedly witnessed the incident said she saw Mpengula lying on a bed in his room while the child was sucking his manhood.

But magistrate Mutinta wondered why the prosecution did not call the victim to be a witness in the case against Mpengula.

“After going through the evidence before court, I warn myself on the dangers of conviction. It is strange that the prosecution could not call the victim to be one of the witnesses. The prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. I therefore acquit the accused of the charge of unnatural offence and set him free,” said magistrate Mutinta.