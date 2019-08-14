RTSA Resumes Printing of Driving Licences

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has resumed printing of driving licences.

The printing of driving licences was suspended a couple of years ago due to lack of materials.

“This notice serves to inform the General Public and all Driving Licence applicants holding Temporally Driving Licences to visit the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to have their Driving Licence cards printed.

Applicants are required to present the original copy of the Temporally Driving Licence to facilitate for the printing of the card. Clients will be issued with a Driving Licence card at no cost,” stated RTSA public relations manager Frederick Mubanga.

“Going forward, the RTSA wishes to assure the public that modalities have been put in place to ensure that all Driving Licences cards are produced on ‘print on demand’ basis.”