YALI Defends Constitution Amendment Bill

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Nthewewe has said it will be a waste of resources and time to withdraw the Constitutional amendment Bill from parliament.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe, Nthewewe expressed shock that people are calling for the withdrawal of the Constitutional amendment Bill which has already passed first reading.

Nthewewe said is it is an exercise in futility attempts by some sections of society to have the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 withdrawn from Parliament.

He further said calls to withdraw the document are an element of selfishness, claiming that the National Dialogue Forum was a collective agreement.

Nthewewe has since challenged those with different views on the matter to appear before the parliamentary committee and raise their concerns.

He further said it is unfair to say the national dialogue forum is a Patriotic Front agenda.

“It is merely propaganda that the PF administration has wanted to create more seats for itself in their stronghold. The amendment to the Zambian Constitution will allow room for growth without the need to be amending the Constitution all the time. We want to increase the number of seats,” Nthewewe said.