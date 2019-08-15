18 Years for 2 Ndola Women Who Inserted Bottle in Another’s Vagina

Ndola High Court Judge-in-Charge Emelia Sunkutu has today jailed two women to 18 years in prison for inserting a bottle into another woman’s private parts for allegedly having an affair with the husband to one of the accused.

The five women were accused of assaulting Denise Mwanakumbwila and occasioning her actual bodily harm on December 1, 2018.

In count one, it was alleged that the five jointly and whilst acting together abducted Denise with the intention of putting her in danger of being subjected to grievous bodily harm.

In count two, the five were charged with indecent assault on a female.

Three other accused women were acquitted on the charges of abduction and inserting a beer bottle in the private part of another woman.

Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi who convicted the two women said inserting a bottle into a private part of a woman was grossly indecent and was accompanied by assault.

He said the question of corroboration did not arise because the complainant was out of court and did not give evidence but said the video and picture evidence helped the prosecution proceed with the matter.

Magistrate Mbzui then found Margaret Mwansa, 26 and Precius Kapambwe, also 26, guilty of assault and committed them to the High Court for sentencing.

Sentencing the two, judge Sunkutu said the lower court was on firm ground to convict them of the offence.

“I am in agreement of the decision made by the trial Court. The convicts were properly convicted by the evidence before court,” she said.

However, in mitigation through legal aid counsel Kenneth Tembo, the two women said they were remorseful.

But judge Sunkutu said the offences committed were serious acts of cruelty and note that the wickedness among young people was mind-boggling.

“I take special note that both of you are youths of 26. I cannot over emphasize the offence committed. You committed unprecedented acts of cruelty at your age. It was an act of sheer wickedness difficult to comprehend. There are ways of solving issues in society. You decided to take the law in your hands. How you came up with this idea of inserting a bottle is beyond imagination. By your act, you offended and insulted every woman of right mind. You behaved in the most appalling manner. I do not believe it is prudent to hand a minimum sentence (15), because of the aggravation of the matter. The minimum sentence (15) will be injustice. I, therefore, sentence you to 18 years simple imprisonment effective 14th January, 2019,” Judge Sunkutu said.