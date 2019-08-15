Govt Chief Whip Goes For LAZ

Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has castigated the Law Association of Zambia for petitioning the President of Zambia, the Attorney General and the National Assembly over the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10.

Mundubile, who is also PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs, said the petition is an exercise in futility as the petitioners are doing this for selfish reasons.

The Mporokoso PF member of parliament said it is a well known fact that the President cannot be sued directly but through the Attorney General.

He wondered why LAZ and other stakeholders have gone ahead to sue the President but said government was keenly following the matter to see the outcome of this process.

He alleged that the petition is meant to derail the process.

LAZ is being represented by top Constitutional lawyers from Simeza, Sangwa and Associates.

Sangwa and Associates have since notified Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini of the Court action.

In a letter to Dr Matibini, the law firm is urging the Speaker not to bring the Bill onto the floor as it is now in Court.

Simeza and Associates served the petition and the affidavit verifying fact this morning.