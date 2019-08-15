Kalulushi Catholic University Student Gang Raped

A first year student at Catholic University has been gang raped by unknown people in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who could not reveal the names of the victim said the incident happened on Tuesday around 23:00hrs along JVC road in Kalulushi’s North Kalengwa area.

Katanga has explained that the incident happened when the victim was on her way home after an evening out with her boyfriend before she and her boyfriend were offered a lift by three people.

She said the three suspects who were driving an unregistered Silver Toyota Corolla forced the boyfriend out of the car and drove off with the victim.

Katanga said the three suspects who are currently on the run, drove off to JVC road where they parked and allegedly raped the first year student.

She adds that the suspects later dropped the victim near Catholic University premises where she was later picked and taken to hospital by well wishers after they found her lying on the ground while crying for help alongside the road.

Katanga said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects adding that investigations into the matter have since intensified