Kaputo Denies Killing Girlfriend

A Murder accused Nshinka Kaputo who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend Precious Mangesana in Lusaka’s Meanwood area has denied killing her, alleging that the deceased shot herself dead.

This is in a case in which Kaputo, 35 is accused of murdering Mangesana who was an employee of Multichoice Zambia on October 5, 2017.

Opening his defence before High Court Judge Catherine Phiri, Kaputo, a businessman, told the Lusaka High Court that on the material day, Mangesana, whilst holding a gun, told him that she was tired of the their relationship and therefore wanted to commit suicide.

Kaputo said the deceased got a gun from a secret place where the couple used to hide it before killing herself.

Trial continues on November 5 and 6, this year.