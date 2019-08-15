Kitwe Man Dies from Teargas Suffocation

The 64-year-old man who suffocated after being teargassed during the Chamboli riots in Kitwe has died.

Teddy Chipako was among those picked by police and was locked up at Wusakile Police Station but later became unconscious and was then rushed to Ndeke Clinic.

Chipako’s condition is said to have worsened and was later rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where he was admitted until his death yesterday (Tuesday).

Son to the deceased Teddy Chipola Jnr has said in an interview that his father had gone to buy cigarettes before he was caught up in the riots in Chamboli Township.

The residents rioted after police rescued a woman suspected to a witch.

Efforts to get details on the death of Chipako proved futile as medical personnel said they will only share results of the postmortem with the family.