A woman of Luanshya has given birth on a Power Tools bus bound for Mongwe.

Mpongwe District commissioner Keith Maila has confirmed the incident which happened yesterday at around 14:00 hours.

Some passengers on the bus narrated that the woman developed stomach cramps shortly after the bus left Kapiri Mposhi.

Fortunately, there was a nurse on board who assisted to deliver the baby.

The mother and the newborn were both rushed to Mpongwe Mission Hospital.