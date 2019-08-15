Lungu Meets Vedanta Chair Over Disputed KCM Liquidation

President Edgar Lungu has met with Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Argawal at the request of the investor.

The two parties met with the bid to explore possibilities of ending the running dispute that has ended in the liquidation process of Konkola Copper Mines.

“The president stated that the position the government has taken has the support of the people of Zambia, and the meeting will not affect the ongoing liquidation process,” said President Lungu in a statement issued by his press aide Isaac Chipampe.