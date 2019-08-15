Mwinilunga Man Murdered

A 34-year-old man of Mwinilunga’s Kanyisangi-Zebesha area has been murdered by unknown people in unclear circumstances.

The body of Chinga Kalenga of Chief Chibwika’s Chiefdom was picked up by police in Zebesha area.

North Western Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said the deceased is believed to have been murdered by unknown people as an inspection of the body suggests so.

He said the matter was reported to police by members of the public yesterday around 09: 00 hours after they discovered the body in Zebesha area.

Namachila further said the body was physically inspected and was found with multiple bruises and blood coming out of the mouth and nose.

He said the body has since been deposited at Mwinilunga District Mortuary awaiting postmortem as foul play is suspected.

Namachila said no arrest has been made so far and investigations have been launched in the matter.