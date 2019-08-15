RTSA Gets New Board

A 13-member Board of Directors of the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) has been appointed and inaugurated at a ceremony presided over by Minister of Transport and Communications Mutowe Kafwaya.

The Board will be chaired by Dr Cornelius Chipoma while Patrick Malindi, Henry Nkoma, Martin Libingi, Womba Kasambu, Lombe Kamukoshi, Misheck Lungu, Wallace Lungu and Elias Mwape are members.

RTSA Directors have also been appointed members of the Board.

In his remarks, Kafwaya said the agency was one of government’s strategic institutions whose services are critical to the public.

Kafwaya has since directed the newly appointed Board to quickly enhance service delivery at RTSA.

He further encouraged the Board and management to uphold the highest integrity and exercise their roles well, adding that the country must come first.

The Minister has also advised board members to be vigilant, work hard and serve the public in an efficient and effective manner.

Further, Kafwaya has hailed RTSA for doing a great job in implementing government policies on road transport, safety and traffic management.

He hasfurther encouraged the agency to harness the implementation of the transport policy and the Seventh National Development Plan in order to provide a sustainable road transport system and reduce road traffic accidents in the country.

And Dr Chipoma has thanked the government for the appointment and promised to do his best in boosting the operations of RTSA and contribute to the country’s economy.

This is according to a press statement issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga.