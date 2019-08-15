Samfya Police Nab 3 Family Members for Murder

Three people in Samfya District of Luapula Province have been arrested for alleged murder.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has identified the three as John Kaluba, 76, his wife Priscilla Kangwa, 31, and their son Brian Kaluba, all of Nshindano Village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu’s Chiefdom.

Chushi said the three allegedly attacked Leonard Kunda after he hacked John Kaluba on his forehead with an axe during a confrontation.

He has explained that the trio jointly beat up Kunda, who later died after he sustained multiple injuries from the beatings.

Chushi has stated that the incident happened yesterday between 23:00 hours on Tuesday and 04:20 hours on Wednesday.

“We have a report of suspected murder in which three people of the same family beat up a man identified as Leonard Kunda, who later died from the alleged beatings,” Chushi stated.

The body of the deceased is in Mansa General Hospital awaiting postmortem.