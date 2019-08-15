Zambian Veteran Athlete Dies In Hit-and-run Accident In S.A

Veteran Zambian athlete Francis Mukuka has died in a hit-and-run accident in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mukuka’s death has been confirmed by South African sports writer Dewan Steyn who posted on his page.

“Tragic news I just received is that Francis Mukuka one of Zambia’s greatest marathon athletes through the years (and living in Pretoria since becoming a veteran a few years back) was killed a few hours back on a road outside Pretoria by a speeding car, while walking next to the road. Francis absolutely dominated his age groups through the years and won the World Masters marathon and 10000 meters titles in Durban in 1994. Francis was some distance away from the road with the car rolling several times while the driver apparently also got seriously injured,” Steyn wrote on his page.