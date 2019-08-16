CBU Cuts Surcharge On Students To K150

The Copperbelt University (CBU) management has announced a reduction in the surcharge imposed on students from K1, 500 to K150.

This follows Higher Education minister Dr Brian Mushimba’s directive that the institution cannot charge such a punitive amount on all students.

CBU vice-chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma told a media briefing that the decision to reduce the surcharge followed a consultative meeting held with Dr Mushimba.

However, those students suspended for their role in the riot that led to the indefinite closure of the institution in April will be charged K1,000 each while those expelled but later reinstated by the minister and on suspension for an academic year will still pay K1,500 each upon returning to the institution.

All returning students are to pay the required surcharge before readmission to the university, Prof Ngoma said.