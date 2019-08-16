Legana ‘Condom’ Accuser Detained By Police

Police have detained clinical medicine student Luyando Kopakopa who has accusing Legana Meat Products of putting human meat and a condom in their sausages.
Last week, 19-year-old Luyando posted an accusation on Facebook where she claiming to have found a condom in Legana sausage she had bought a few days before and went further to allege that the meat in the sausage was human flesh.
The Lusaka City Council conducted tests on the alleged sausage but dismissed her accusations.
The public equally showed massive support towards the producers of the sausage and dismissed Luyando’s claims.
Luyando then made a claim a court for damages from Legana for selling her sausage with foreign matter.
A few days later, Legana counter sued Luyando for criminal defamation.
But Luyando defiantly produced another video which surfaced yesterday saying she will not be intimidated.
However, her father took her to Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka where she is currently detained.
According to Kalemba, Police sources have said Luyando’s father does not a approve of her accusations and wants her retract and apologize.
She is not performing well at school, she fails every subject. She is supposed to concentrate on school and not what she is doing,” police sources quoted Luyando’s father.
Legana Meat Products is owned by FDD president Edith Nawakwi.
Iione
That’s being stuped luyando
Lawrence
Mmmmmm
nshilimubemba
Has Luyando got evidence of what she is talking about, if she has evidence I don’t think anyone has a right to shut her up let Luyando show the public the evidence of her accusations, and let it be scientific evidence to what it is she has experienced.
You cannot shut up some one greater who has been abused if she has, as for I would encourage her to show the world the evidence of her topic.
Leonard Siame
My kid sister, just concentrate on school cause it is a privilege in zambia.that man is just using you,a few years from now you will regret your actions if you are not careful.foolish
Mubobo
Unadyapo munthu to know the taste of human fresh? Switch on and don’t be used
Leonard Siame
Hope she has tested human flesh before cause how did she know that it is human flesh.i smell politics here.lulu don’t be used please your future is in your education
Kanyangala .m.k
Foolish girl