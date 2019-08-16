Legana ‘Condom’ Accuser Detained By Police

Police have detained clinical medicine student Luyando Kopakopa who has accusing Legana Meat Products of putting human meat and a condom in their sausages.

Last week, 19-year-old Luyando posted an accusation on Facebook where she claiming to have found a condom in Legana sausage she had bought a few days before and went further to allege that the meat in the sausage was human flesh.

The Lusaka City Council conducted tests on the alleged sausage but dismissed her accusations.

The public equally showed massive support towards the producers of the sausage and dismissed Luyando’s claims.

Luyando then made a claim a court for damages from Legana for selling her sausage with foreign matter.

A few days later, Legana counter sued Luyando for criminal defamation.

But Luyando defiantly produced another video which surfaced yesterday saying she will not be intimidated.

However, her father took her to Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka where she is currently detained.

According to Kalemba, Police sources have said Luyando’s father does not a approve of her accusations and wants her retract and apologize.

She is not performing well at school, she fails every subject. She is supposed to concentrate on school and not what she is doing,” police sources quoted Luyando’s father.

Legana Meat Products is owned by FDD president Edith Nawakwi.