Luwingu Court Jails 19-year-old Pupil for Assault

The Luwingu Magistrate Court has sentenced a 19-year-old pupil of Luwingu Boarding Secondary School to five years after he was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a child contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

This is in a matter Jonathan Mulenga was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a child contrary to section 248 A of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia as amended by Act No. 15 of 2005.

When the matter came up for judgment before Luwingu Magistrate Davy Simfukwe, Mulenga of Chelstone compound in Luwingu district was found guilty on one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a child contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence were that Mulenga, on July 15, 2019, assaulted Luheto Kameya, 8, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm by administering tattoos without authority from the parents.

It is alleged that on the material day, Mulenga administered tattoos and added unknown mixture on both legs of the eight-year-old grade three pupil of Katopola Primary School without authority of the parents.

Magistrate Simfukwe found the suspect guilty and convicted him accordingly.

In mitigation, Mulenga told that the Court that he had learnt of his actions and that he was a first born child who deserved lenience.

He also said he was also in grade 12 and regretted his behaviour.

But magistrate Simfukwe slapped a five year sentence on him with hard labour effective the date of arrest.