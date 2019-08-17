Chambeshi Summons 25 for Olympic Qualifier

Zambia Under-23 National Team coach Beston Chambeshi has summoned 25 lads for a local camp as part of preparations for the September 4 Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations first leg tie against Congo Brazzaville

Chambeshi has summoned a mesh of his 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning stars and some new comers in his side.

The team will enter residential camp on Sunday in Lusaka.

Zambia hosts Congo Brazzaville on September 4 at National Heroes before playing the return leg four days later in Pointe Noire.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the AFCON to be staged in Egypt in November.

Top three teams at the AFCON will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Foreign based players will be named in the final stages of preparations.

TEAM

(GOALKEEPERS)

Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Mangani Banda (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana F.C), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Wayne Museba, Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Ponsilio Kapampa (K.Y.S.A), Boston Muchindu (Kansanshi Dynamos), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Crispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana), Benson Kolala (Forest Rangers), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos), Harrison Chisala (Nkana F.C), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors)

(STRIKERS)

Kingsley Mukuka (Power Dynamos), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Benard Kumwenda (K.Y.S.A), Conlyde Luchanga (Forest Rangers)

(Source: FAZ Media)