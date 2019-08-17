EIZ Impressed with Shimabala Toll Plaza Set-Up

The Engineering Institution of Zambia has cautioned against labelling all government projects as expensive.

Speaking after the tour of the National Road Fund Agency headquarters and the Shimabala Toll Plaza, EIZ president Sydney Matawandi said the Shimabala Toll Plaza was equaipped some intangible technology that would not be obvious to casual observers.

Matamwandi said the infrastructure at the NRFA headquarters and Shimabala Toll Plaza was clean and impressive.

He said that his organizations was also open to discussion about the lowering the costs of projects across the country.

The Shimabala Toll Plaza has many components, tangible and intangible including: concrete and steel structures; furniture; computer servers; power supply from three sources (solar, diesel generator and Zesco grid), electric Substation with transformer; borehole with pump and water articulation pipes; fibre optic cable connection to Lusaka and wireless backup; high-resolution cameras; large monitors; computers; cash registers that are not cheap to procure.

A Toll Plaza is a complex system with many accessories and a team of highly-qualified and dedicated personnel to operate and maintain it.

The Zambian Plazas are among the most advanced in Africa and EIZ was pleased that tolling agencies from other countries in the region have been coming to learn and benchmark with Zambia.

The Shimabala Toll Plaza between Lusaka and Kafue is an ultramodern facility and services an average of over 6,000 vehicles per day, the second busiest (after Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza) in the country.

And NRFA Chief Executive Officer Wallace Mumba said the institution’s doors were open to other professional bodies to compare notes on possible areas of improvement.

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) and the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) were invited for an appreciation tour of the National Road Fund Authority (NRFA) Head Office in Lusaka and the Shimabala Toll Plaza in Kafue on 16 August 2019. The EIZ team was led by Matamwandi, and Acting Registrar, Eng Rev Happy Musumali, while Dr Lubinda Haabazoka led the EAZ team.