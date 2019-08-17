FIC Enjoys Operational Autonomy – Kasanga

Financial Intelligence Committee acting board Chairperson John Kasanga has said the government body enjoys operational autonomy.

And economic consultant Professor Oliver Saasa has asked the government to show commitment in the fight against corruption through deeds and not words.

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye says government should never defend those accused of corruption.

During a Public Discussion organized by News Diggers at Intercontinental Hotel on Friday, Kasanga said that the Financial Intelligence Centre hands over cases that are 90 per cent ready for prosecution to the law enforcement agencies.

“When we disseminate cases to law enforcement agencies, it means they are ninety percent ready for prosecution. The FIC Trends Report is done so thoroughly that corruption is easy to trace. We never disseminate cases unless they are at 90 percent ready for prosecution,” Kasanga said.

He said it was the FIC’s operational autonomy that made it easy for them to bring out suspicious financial transactions as reflected in the Trends reports.

Kasanga said the 2018 Trends Report showed that $520 million was lost by the country through 80 cases of suspicious transactions highlighted.

Meanwhile, Kasanga said the “mysterious” 48 houses seized and forfeited to the State by the Anti Corruption Commission were different from the 49 properties highlighted in the FIC report of 2018.

And Mwenye called for lifestyle audits of of public officials, saying this was important in the fight against corruption.

He said public officers must be questioned when their lifestyles are beyond their earned income.

“Why should I be afraid of lifestyle audits? I have heard rebuttals of the lifestyle audit and that we should do it for everyone. Does everyone handle public money?” Mwenye asked, to which the audience responded “No”.

Mwenye said there was need for demonstrable political will to adequately fight corruption.

Meanwhile, Prof Saasa said Zambia had adequate laws to fight corruption but needed more commitment, especially from those in high offices.

Prof Saasa said that it was amazing that the ACC had announced the closure of the case of the 48 houses but also claimed they were still investigating the case.

“If they say the case has been closed but opened, that they are investigating, then how are they investigating a closed case?” asked Prof Saasa.