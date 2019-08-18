Higher Education Minister Calls for Close Links Between Industries and Colleges

Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba has said the gap between industries and tertiary institutions is very wide.

Speaking when he visited Northern Technical College (NORTEC) on Friday, Dr Mushimba said there was need for close links between colleges and universities and industries to effectively place students on industrial attachment.

The minister, who was on a tour of colleges and universities on the Copperbelt, further urged tertiary institutions to dedicate time to learn what industry requires of the students being trained.

“There is need to bring back relevance by earning the faith of industries so that they can accept students for attachments,” said Dr Mushimba.