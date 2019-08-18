NGOCC Comments on Jailing of 2 C/belt Women

The Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the two Copperbelt women who have been jailed for 18 years for inserting a bottle in another’s private part can appeal the sentence if they are not satisfied with it.

On Thursday, the Ndola High Court sentenced the two women for assault on a woman who was suspected of having an affair with the husband to one of the convicts.

“NGOCC has noted the Ndola High Court’s decision to sentence two women to 18 years imprisonment for assaulting another woman by inserting a bottle in her private parts. It will be recalled that NGOCC condemned the assault by the two women and called for the arrest and prosecution of the women who have now since been convicted and subsequently jailed for 18 years,” NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga stated.

“We have confidence in our courts and therefore believe that they considered all the circumstances in handing down the 18 years sentence. The two Ndola women, however, have the right to appeal against the sentence if they feel it is too harsh. NGOCC urges both men and women to desist from mob justice as it has no place in a civilized society.”

She advised Zambians against engaging in mob justice.

“As a women’s movement, we have been gravely concerned about the ever increasing cases of violence, especially against women. NGOCC condemns in the strongest terms any form of violence perpetrated by either a woman or a man. The country has adequate laws to address any form of omission or commission and therefore no one should take the law in their own hands,” stated Mulenga.