Old Mushili to get Police Station

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jones Chanda says the construction of a police station in Ndola’s Old Mushili will reduce crime levels in the area.

During the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a police station in Old Mushili, Dr. Chanda explained that the project will be financed by the Constituency Development Fund and other funds from the business community.

“K1.1 million is from the Constituency Development Fund ( CDF) and the balance of K1.6 million will be sourced from the business community,” he said.

Different companies have pledged their support towards the construction of the first-ever police station in the area, Dr Chanda disclosed.

Masala police station officer- in-charge Clarence Mpande thanked Dr Chanda for making the construction of a police station a priority.