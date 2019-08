Five young Zambian swimmers will be participating in the 7th FINA World Swimming Championships 2019 to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

The young swimmers representing Zambia at the event are Shaquille Moosa ,Yazmina Fawaz, Chibwe Chungu, Nonhlanhla Thole and Mia Phiri while the team Coach is Ian Stephenson.

The opening ceremony for the Games will be on August 20, 2019 and the event will run until August 25.