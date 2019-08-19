Intercity Hungry Lion Shut Down Due To Sewage

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has closed down a Hungry Lion outlet at Oasis Mall near Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka.

The closure is due to sewage that has covered the food outlet’s entrance following a suspected blocked pipe.

Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba has stated that council’s health inspectors have assessed the situation and declared it a health risk to consumers.

Mr. Sichimba says the place will remain closed until the problem is worked on.