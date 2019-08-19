The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has closed down a Hungry Lion outlet at Oasis Mall near Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka.
The closure is due to sewage that has covered the food outlet’s entrance following a suspected blocked pipe.
Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba has stated that council’s health inspectors have assessed the situation and declared it a health risk to consumers.
Mr. Sichimba says the place will remain closed until the problem is worked on.
One Response to “Intercity Hungry Lion Shut Down Due To Sewage”
What
Okay