Barloworld Commits $53,000 For Water Project In Kitwe

Barloworld Zambia has committed $53,000 towards a water project in Kitwe’s Zamtan Township.

The development is in partnership with Village Water Zambia.

The company made the announcement when they paid a courtesy call on Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe.

Village Water Zambia Engineer Costa Chitanda said the project will see the sinking of boreholes in Zamtan area an unplanned settlement.

“This initiative is aimed at addressing challenges in accessing water services in this unplanned settlement,” he said.

Engineer Chitanda said the borehole water project is an integrated effort to upgrade unplanned settlements and once completed, it will benefit approximately 19, 000 housing units.

He added that the water project is currently at engagement and design phase which is estimated to be completed in four months upon commencement.

Barloworld Country Director Adrian Pretorious led the team.

Meanwhile, Kang’ombe, an engineer by profession, has commended Barloworld Zambia for undertaking the water project.

Kang’ombe revealed that about 26 unplanned settlements have mushroomed in Kitwe in over 30 years and consequently, in 2018, the council came up with the settlement improvement project aimed at ensuring access to social amenities in the areas.