Lungu In India For Reciprocal State Visit

President Edgar Lungu has arrived in New Delhi, India, for a three day State Visit.

The reciprocal visit follows his Indian counterpart Shri Ram Nath Kovind’s three-day State Visit to Zambia in April, 2019.

This wad the first time an Indian President was visiting Zambia in 30 years.

The Presidential jet carrying President Lungu touched down at Air Force Base, Palam, in the Indian Capital New Delhi at 10:40 hours Indian time, 07:10 hours Zambian time.

He was received at the airport by the Minister- In- Waiting of India who is also In- Charge of Africa Murli Dharan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma and Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga.

The last time a Zambian President paid a State Visit to India was 16 years ago when Levy Mwanawasa visited from April 20 to 25, 2003.

While in India, the President is expected to hold talks with the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet Zambians resident in India and address the India-Zambia Business Forum, among others.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.

Meanwhile, Zambia and India are expected to sign various Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at enhancing further bilateral co-operation in various fields, Naviley has stated.

President Lungu will witness the Government to Government MOU signing ceremony in New Delhi, India, together with the Prime Minister Modi.

An MOU on the Foreign Service Institute will be signed together with an MOU on health followed by an MOU on co-operation in the field of arts and culture.

Other MOUs will be on co-operation in the field of Agriculture and allied sectors, and an MOU on co-operation in the field of geology and mineral resources.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is further expected to sign an MOU on textile with Sanjoo Dyeing and Printing Company of India during the India-Zambia Business Forum.

Notable projects and investments from India include the Lusaka Roads Decongestion Project, 650 health posts, Itezhi Tezhi Hydro Power Expansion Project, Maamba Coal Power Plant, Kawambwa Sugar Plant, Mansa Sugar, Bharti, Airtel Zambia, among others.

The Head of State is expected to leave India on Thursday, August 22, 2019.