Mealie Meal Smuggling Worries Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he is worried with the escalating levels of mealie meal smuggling on the Copperbelt.

Speaking in a speech read on his behalf by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo during the pass out parade at Kamfinsa Mobile Unit in Kitwe, President Lungu directed the Police recruits to be deployed in border points to be on high alert to counter smuggling.

He said the ongoing smuggling of mealie meal on the Copperbelt has potential to result in an artificial shortage of the commodity.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to train police officers in fighting cyber crime.

The Head of State said the country’s peace is being threatened by the dissemination of fake news on the cyber space.

And Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja has advised the newly recruited officers to remain disciplined in the course of duty.

Kanganja said the new recruits will help to meet the deficit of manpower in the police service.

Yesterday’s pass out parade saw 693 police officers graduating from the training programme while five were discharged for indiscipline.