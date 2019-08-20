RTSA Starts Placement Of Revised Speed Limits

The Road Transport and Safety Agency in collaboration with the Lusaka City Council has started the placement of revised speed limits on selected roads in Lusaka following concerns raised by stakeholders.

In a press release issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga, this follows the conclusion of the review process of speed limits by the committee constituted by the Agency to undertake the exercise.

The speed limits have been adjusted upwards for selected roads as follows: 40 KM/H to 60 KM/H; 60 KM/H to 80KM/H; and 80 KM/H to 100 KM/H.

He added that the process of installing the revised speed limits is underway beginning with Great East Road.

“This exercise will be rolled out to all the highways and the rest of the provinces once resources are available. Motorists are advised to be cautious on the road and follow appropriate speed limits to avoid road traffic accidents,” stated Mubanga.