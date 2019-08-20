Zambia Considers Tapping Water From Congo River

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa has disclosed that the government is in the process of engaging the Democratic Republic of Congo to create a canal that can tap water from the Congo River.

Nkhuwa said a meeting would be held on Wednesday with Vice-President Inonge Wina, the Zambezi River Authority, ZESCO and the Ministry of Water Development to consider the possibility of tapping water from the Congo river to boost water levels in Kariba Dam.

President Edgar Lungu and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emerson Mnangangwa will then engage the President of Congo on the project.

Thereafter, depending on the outcome of talks, a feasibility study would be done in three months.

Nhkuwa said ZESCO will for now continue to produce 340 Megawatts of power at the Kariba North Bank Power Station with the current 5.2 billion cubic meters of water in Kariba dam until December.