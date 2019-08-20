Zesco Dispels Sabotage Claims On Burnt Katete Pole

State power utility Zesco has dispelled reports circulating on social media that one of its poles in Katete district was burnt due to sabotage saying it was burnt by a bush fire.

Zesco Regional manager Maurice Mwanachampa has said the fire was started by some farmers who wanted to clear their crop fields and not by individuals with ill motives as purported by the social media reports.

Mr Mwanachampa explained that ZESCO contracted the local authority to clear four meters of the areas where all the poles are placed to make a fire guard and ensure that the installations are protected from such fires saying.

He said had the council cleared the area to the required standard, the fire could not have affected the pole.

“Am not sure if the work was done because the council had not reported to ZESCO as to whether the fire guard was made or not, but if the council workers did the job, then it was not done well done,” said Mwanachampa, who further refuted claims that the power utility has lost six poles since January 2019 due to vandalism.