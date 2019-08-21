Banda Orders Demolition Of Structures Built on Army’s Mawlaik Barracks Land

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has directed the Kitwe City Council to immediately halt the construction on the Zambia Army land at Mawlaik Barracks.

Banda has issued the directive following escalated levels of encroachments on the said piece of land considered to be sensitive.

“It has come to the attention of my office that Mawlaik land on Stand No. Kt/3945 in Parklands, Kitwe, has been encroached by people who have started constructing around the area,” Banda said.

He said there is documentation and proof to the effect that the land in question belongs to the Zambia Army.

“I am instructing the Kitwe City Council to immediately stop all developments being undertaken in the said area,” Banda added.

He said where there are already developed structures, all must be brought down in order to save the Army land.

Banda said his Ministry will not allow illegalities to continue in as far as land management is concerned and that “all local authorities should take this as a timely warning”.