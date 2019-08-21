Council Razes Makeshift Structures at Mokambo Border

The Mufulira Municipal Council has demolish makeshift structures at Mokambo Border Post bordering Zambia and DR Congo on the Copperbelt Province.

The demolition of the makeshift stands was conducted in collaboration with the state Police.

Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Thandiwe Tembo said the exercise followed the expiry of a 21-day ultimatum given to traders conducting business in illegal makeshift structures at Mokambo border Post.

Tembo said most of the makeshift structures were constructed just before the no-man’s land.

She said the demolition was a result of an increase in illegal makeshift structures at the border post which she said was posing a danger to the security of the two countries.

Tembo has since urged residents in the district to desist from engaging in any construction of works without building permission from the Council.