Criminals Steal Ammunition, K80, 000 from Chipata Businessman

About six unknown criminals have stolen over 60 ammunition and more than K80, 000 from the owner of Kavulamungu Bargain Centre.

The criminals tied Mr Mitter and his six guards at his residence in Chipata, before getting away with ammunition and money.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the unknown criminals armed with an AK 47 riffle broke into Mr Mitter’s house on Sunday night.

The Police Commissioner explained that Mr. Mitter, who was not at home when the criminals broke into his house, was later tied together with his wife when he arrived around 20:00 hours.

Mr. Sakala told Breeze FM News that the criminals also stole two pistols belonging to Mr. Mitter.

He said anyone with information leading to the arrest of the criminals will be given a reward of K25,000 as the matter is currently being investigated.

Mr. Sakala has warned members of the public to be alert and report any suspicious persons to the police.