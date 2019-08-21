Financial Intelligence Center is a Creation of the PF-Sunday Chanda

The Patriotic Front says it has put in place a number of mechanisms that have seen an enhanced fight against corruption in the country.

And the PF says there is nothing wrong with degazetting a forest because it has been done before.

Speaking during Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, PF media director Sunday Chanda said the creation of the Financial Intelligence Centre was a very clear example of the PF’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

“Certain mechanisms, certain interventions by this government, by this President made it very, very possible for these [corruption] revelations to come out. It is not like some of these things were not happening in the past, they were happening. What happened is that there were no legal frameworks, no mechanisms to bring out these issues to the fore. There are people who would want to praise and clap for the Financial Intelligence Center for instance but what they forget is that the Financial Intelligence Center is a creation of the PF government,” Chanda said.

He said credit must be given where it was due.

“All these things are playing a very important role in ensuring that acts of corruption, alleged acts of misconduct, suspicious transactions and suspicious actions and decisions are brought to the fore. We must be able to give credit where it is due,” Chanda said.

On the de-gazetted Forest 27, Chanda said all those who got plots in the area followed procedure in obtaining land.

“I was listening to my elder brother from the Copperbelt [Chishimba Kambwili] talking about Forest 42 and a number of these issues. What is clear is that in the history of this country, these are not the first forests to be de-gazetted. Every president who has been has de-gazzeted a forest before because the demand for land has increased as the population grows. Going by the Commissioner of Lands’ report, the allocation of land was done within the provisions of the law on land acquisition in this country,” said Chanda. “It was wrong to insinuate that politicians from either side of the divide cannot own land. I refuse to believe that the leader of opposition in Parliament Honourable Jack Mwiimbu is corrupt