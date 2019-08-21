NAPSA Gets 100ha In Solwezi For Housing Project

National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has secured over 100 hectares of land in Solwezi’s Kazhiba area for the construction of over 400 low and high cost houses.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with North Western Water and Sewerage Company at the ongoing North West Expo.

NAPSA Director General Mr Yollard Kachinda said the signing of the MoU would empower the people of North-Western Province to access affordable housing.

He said once completed, the houses would cost less than K350,000, adding that NAPSA will partner with a Bank to provide mortgages to would be buyers of the properties.

“These houses will not be over K350, 000, meaning that they will be affordable. Flexible payment terms shall apply to eligible applicants,” Mr. Kachinda added.

And North Western Water and Sewerage Company Acting Managing Director Cosmas Shaba said the water utility is keen to help NAPSA in providing water and sanitation facilities in the area.

This housing scheme is a pilot project by NAPSA which would be replicated across the country.

The move by NAPSA is aligned with government’s policy of providing decent housing to the citizens at very affordable and competitive rates.