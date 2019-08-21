NAREP’s Spokesperson Defects to PF

National Restoration Party (NAREP) spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has ditched the opposition political party to join the Patriotic Front.

Nondo said he decided to ditch NAREP and join the ruling party because the opposition has betrayed the people of Zambia by failing to provide effective checks and balances.

“I have decided to join a progressive political party in Zambia. I am saying it’s progressive because of its developmental agenda for the country. The PF Government is taking development to all corners of this country and that is why I want to be part of this team that is delivering development to Zambians,” he said.

Nondo said the opposition in Zambia has no direction and cannot form government any time soon.