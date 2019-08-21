Zambia Signs 6 MoUs with India

Zambia has signed six Memoranda of Understanding with India, an event that was witnessed by President Edgar Lungu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed the Indian government’s interest to invest in health, agriculture, food processing and mining.

President Lungu is on a three-day state visit to the Asian country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Josesph Malanji signed the Memoranda of Understanding of Co-operation on Defence and Securityu, Arts and Culture, Diplomacy and Health while Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu signed on Elections.

Mines minister Richard Musukwa signed an MoU on mining and geology, according to a statement issued by State House spokesperson Isaac Chipampe.

After the signing, President Lungu thnks the Indian government for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi, for his part, said the MoUs will further increase cooperation in areas of interest by his government.

Earlier in Hyderabad House Conference Hall during bilateral talks, President Lungu said the establishment of the Zambia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group was further testimony of the excellent relations enjoyed between the two countries.

He called for the revival of meetings of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to ensure implementation of agreed areas of cooperation.

And on the standoff between Vedanta Resources and ZCCM-IH over Konkola Copper Mines, President Lungu said he met the Indian mining giant’s chairman Anil Argawal, but since the matter is in court, he would let the rule of law take its course.

This was after Prime Minister Modi hoped the matter would be resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has thanked India for hosting Zambian patients who require specialised treatment and for training extended to Zambians in health.

The President further thanked the Indian government for the generosity displayed in the financing and implementation of the Lusaka City Roads Decongestion Project.

Earlier in the morning, President Lungu paid a courtesy call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace and Prime Minister Modi at a Military Parade of the Army, the Navy and Airforce.

The Head of State also visited the Rajghat memorial site and laid a wreath on the grave of Mahatma Ghandi, India’s epitome of freedom.

In the afternoon, President Lungu addressed the India-Zambia Investment Business Forum attended by some of India’s business personalities.

He assured the business persons from Zambia and India of Zambia’s excellent business environment.

Meanwhile, India has donated 1,000 tones of rice and 100 tones of milk to areas facing hunger in Zambia.